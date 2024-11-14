Georgia’s Fulton County Jail subjects inmates to ‘inhumane, violent’ conditions that threaten their safety, DOJ finds

By Jason Hanna, CNN

(CNN) — The Fulton County Jail in Atlanta unconstitutionally subjects inmates to “inhumane, violent and hazardous conditions” that threaten their safety, a US Justice Department official said Thursday, announcing the results of a 16-month investigation.

Among the findings, according to a Justice Department report on the probe:

The jail “fails to adequately protect incarcerated people” from violence – including killings and stabbings by other inmates;

Detention officers use force without adequate justification;

Living conditions and medical and mental health care don’t meet constitutional standards;

And the jail confines people in dangerous, restrictive housing conditions without due process and in a discriminatory manner.

“Our investigation finds longstanding, unconstitutional, unlawful and dangerous conditions that jeopardize the lives and wellbeing of the people held there,” Kristen Clarke, assistant US attorney general for the Justice Department’s civil rights division, said in a news conference in Atlanta.

“We cannot turn a blind eye to the inhumane, violent and hazardous conditions that people are subjected to inside the Fulton County Jail,” Clarke said. “Detention in the Fulton County Jail has amounted to a death sentence for dozens of people who have been murdered or who died as a result of the atrocious conditions inside the facility.”

The Justice Department’s civil rights investigation into dilapidated and unsanitary conditions and violence against detainees was announced in July 2023. It was sparked in part by the death of Lashawn Thompson, an incarcerated man who died in the jail in 2022 “covered in lice and filth,” Clarke said last year.

CNN has reached out to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and the family of Thompson for comment on the report.

The reports lays out what it calls minimum remedial measures to address issues including inmate safety, protection against excessive force, environmental hazards, health care and other issues. The US attorney general could file a lawsuit to correct the issues if state officials don’t address the concerns within 49 days of the report, the report says.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

