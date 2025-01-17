Help Los Angeles County residents recover from unprecedented wildfires

By CNN Impact Your World

(CNN) — Historic, wind-driven wildfires have killed at least 27 people in the Los Angeles area and displaced tens of thousands.

It will take months – or even years – to recover. The wildfires have not only scorched the earth, destroyed property and left behind hazardous debris, but they have also destabilized hillsides, which could lead to devastating landslides in the future. Fire experts and arson investigators told CNN it could take months before they know how the region’s major fires ignited.

