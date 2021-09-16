Amr Moussa Fast Facts

CNN - World

CNN Editorial Research

Here’s a look at the life of Amr Moussa, Egyptian diplomat, ambassador and former minister of foreign affairs.

Personal

Birth date: October 3, 1936

Birth place: Cairo, Egypt

Father: Muhammad Moussa

Marriage: Laila (Badawy) Moussa (1968-present)

Children: Hazem Moussa; Hania Moussa

Education: Cairo University, L.L.B., 1957

Timeline

1958-1972 – Works in several different governmental departments including Egypt’s missions to the United Nations.

1974-1977 – Assistant to the Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs.

1977-1981 – Director of the Department of International Organizations in Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

1981-1983 – Alternate Egyptian representative to the UN.

1983-1986 – Egyptian Ambassador to India.

1986-1990 – Director of the Department of International Organizations in Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

1990-1991 – Permanent representative of Egypt to the UN.

1991-2001 – Egyptian Minister for Foreign Affairs.

2001-2011 – Sixth Secretary General of the League of Arab States.

June 13, 2010 – Moussa meets with Hamas leader Ismail Haniya in Gaza, the first senior Arab leader to visit Gaza since 2006.

February 4, 2011 – Moussa participates in demonstrations in Cairo seeking to oust Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak. On a French radio station, he hints at presidential aspirations, “I am available to my country. I am ready to serve as a citizen who is entitled to be a candidate.”

February 27, 2011 – Announces that he will run for president.

May 23-24, 2012 – Loses the presidential election as the majority of votes for president are cast for Muslim Brotherhood candidate Mohamed Morsy and former Prime Minister Ahmed Shafik, forcing a runoff election between the two in June.

June 24, 2012 – Egypt’s national elections commission announces that Morsy has defeated former Prime Minister Ahmed Shafiq in presidential run-off elections with 51.7% of the vote. Moussa asks the president “to head an emergency government of technocrats” for six to 12 months, according to state-run news agency MENA.

December 2012 – CNN reports on the recent formation of the National Salvation Front, a coalition of several liberal parties and prominent political figures including Moussa, Hamdeen Sabbahi, Mohamed ElBaradei and Usama Ghazali Harb.

March 2013 – US Secretary of State John Kerry meets with Moussa and others in Egypt while on his first overseas trip since becoming secretary.

September 2017 – Volume one of Moussa’s memoirs, titled “Ketabiyah” (“My Testimony”), is published.

January 1, 2021 – Moussa’s media office announces that he has tested positive for Covid-19. In a statement to the state-run Al Ahram news outlet, his office says that he does not need to be transferred to a hospital and that his condition is stable.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.