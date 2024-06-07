Skip to Content
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen attacked by man in Copenhagen

today at 1:17 PM
By Radina Gigova and Kim Norgaard, CNN

(CNN) — Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was attacked by a man in the capital city of Copenhagen on Friday, her office said in a brief statement to CNN.

“Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was hit by a man Friday evening on Kultorvet [public square] in Copenhagen. The man was subsequently arrested,” the prime minister’s office said.

It added that Frederiksen “is shocked by the incident” and there was no further comment. It is unclear if the prime minister was hurt in the assault.

Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa expressed her disbelief about Frederiksen being atttacked. “Deeply shocked by the outrageous attack on my colleague and friend, Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen,” Silina said in a post on X.

“All our thoughts are with you and your loved ones. Wishing you a speedy recovery,” she added.

This is a breaking story. More to come

