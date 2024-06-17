Benjamin Netanyahu disbands Israeli war cabinet

By Eugenia Yosef, CNN

(CNN) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has disbanded the country’s war cabinet, an Israeli official has told CNN.

Netanyahu’s decision comes after opposition leader Benny Gantz announced his withdrawal from the body last week, citing Netanyahu’s failure to devise a strategy for the war in Gaza and the future governance of the Strip.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu has faced growing calls from the far-right members of his coalition, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, to join the war cabinet.

The war cabinet was formed five days after the beginning of the war between Israel and Hamas on October 7 and included not only Netanyahu and Gantz but also Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Other politicians such as Gadi Eisenkot and Ron Dermer also took part as observers.

“Netanyahu prevents us from moving forward to a real victory [in Gaza],” Gantz said in a televised address, announcing his “complex and painful” decision to leave the government.

He accused Netanyahu of putting his own personal political considerations ahead of a post-war strategy for the Gaza Strip, claiming that “fateful strategic decisions are met with hesitancy and procrastination due to political considerations,” and urged the prime minister to hold an election in the coming months.

“I call on Netanyahu: set an agreed election date. Do not let our people be torn apart,” Gantz said.

