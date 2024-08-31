Hostage families call for public to mobilize after Israeli military reports finding several bodies in Gaza

By Lauren Izso, Raja Razek and Kaanita Iyer, CNN

(CNN) — The Hostages and Missing Families Forum has called for the public to mobilize after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported finding “a number of bodies” in the Gaza Strip.

Thousands rallied across Israel on Saturday demanding that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sign a hostage deal.

The IDF said in a statement Saturday that it had “located a number of bodies during combat in the Gaza Strip,” but has not confirmed whether any are those of hostages.

“Netanyahu abandoned the hostages! This is now a fact,” a statement issued by the Hostage and Missing Families Forum read.

“Starting tomorrow the country will tremble. We call on the public to prepare. We will stop the country,” the statement continued.

The forum said they will release more details about what they are calling for on Sunday.

The US, Qatar and Egypt, who have taken on the role of mediators, made a renewed push this month to reach a hostage and ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.

The mediators have proposed a three-phase approach; a first phase involving a six-week ceasefire, a second phase that would release all hostages and a withdrawal of all IDF presence from Gaza and a third reconstruction phase.

However, the current proposal, if agreed upon, essentially allows Israel and Hamas to abandon discussions after the first phase, and Israel has made it clear that a break in the fighting may be just that and it is not ready to agree to a permanent ceasefire.

CNN previously reported that there are 107 total hostages, living and dead, being held in Gaza, according to Israel’s Prime Minister’s Office and the Hostages and Missing Families Forum.

Of that number, 103 hostages are from the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

Of those 103 hostages, 33 are presumed dead, according to the Hostages and Missing Families Forum.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

