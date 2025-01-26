South Korea’s president charged with insurrection over declaration of martial law

By Yoonjung Seo, CNN

(CNN) — South Korean prosecutors indicted the impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol on insurrection charges over his declaration of martial law, a move that plunged the country into political turmoil.

Yoon, who has denied wrongdoing, has been in custody since being arrested earlier this month.

He could face life in jail or the death penalty if convicted, although South Korea has not executed anyone in decades.

