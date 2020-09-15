As ‘Great Plates’ nears 900K meals for seniors, program set to end next month

News Headlines

The Great Plates program that pays for healthy meals to be delivered to high risk seniors homes in California is set to come to an end next month after about six months.

Riverside County has spent $33.6 million on the program so far, paying 56 restaurants countywide which in turn have provided more than 63,000 meals per week. This week, the county expects to surpass more than 900,000 meals served.

Much of that money – 75 percent – will be reimbursed by the federal government. A smaller portion, $4.1 million, will be reimbursed by the state. Despite fronting the total cost of the program, Riverside County will ultimately only be responsible for $1.7 million, which will ultimately be deducted from the CARES funding allocation.

It's a program local businesses have come to depend on, making up some of the revenue lost due to the pandemic. Some aren't sure what the end of Great Plates will mean for them.

