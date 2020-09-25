Exclusive: Woman kidnapped by ex-boyfriend at gunpoint speaks out

News Headlines

Tonight in a story you'll see only on News Channel 3, we are learning new details from the woman who says she was kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend Tuesday.

Police say Manuel Valadez, 33, drove her around the valley and threatened her at gunpoint, eventually ending in a violent crash in Palm Desert. Valadez was arrested Thursday night and is being held without bail.

"It could have ended worse," the woman said. She didn't want to use her name. "It could have ended a lot worse than just having his car totaled. It could have ended with somebody losing their lives."

