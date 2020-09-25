Valley movie-goers return to the silver screen

News Headlines

Movie theaters are once again opening their doors after Riverside County advanced Tuesday to the red tier of reopening.

It's the first time since June film fanatics have returned to see the silver screen, when movie theaters were last shut down due to the pandemic.

"Seeing it back at home, it's just like it's a regular TV show but being at the movies is amazing​," said Michael Bautista.

"We are so excited – normally we come all summer long, and so our kids have been waiting and waiting to come," said Sally Adams.

Theaters can only fill 25 percent of their capacity, but Adams is taking an extra precaution at the Century La Quinta theater. "We rented a whole theater so that we could come and enjoy the whole thing together," she said. "It's incredible that we have this choice and the ability to rent a whole theater and pick the movie we want to see."

At the Mary Pickford in Cathedral City, general manager Ted Hane said all employees have been tested for coronavirus. They've installed plexiglass, and sanitization measures have been increased.

You'll also have to wear a mask on your way inside.

"Masks are required until you are seated so it's much like a restaurant​," Hane said.

"We feel super safe coming and we're just excited to be in here and be out again," Adams said.

But if you're not ready to catch a film indoors just yet, drive-in movie theaters are still going ahead.

An empty lot across from the Mary Pickford will fit 60 socially distanced cars. The opening feature next week is set as the new Christopher Nolan movie Tenet.