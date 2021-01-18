Coronavirus testing offered at former DSUSD high school in Indio

News Headlines

Free coronavirus testing will be available beginning Monday, January 18 at a Desert Sands Unified School District former school site at 44801 Golf Center Parkway.

The currently unused building (formerly Amistad High School) has been provided to Riverside County Public Health by the school district. The site will be open Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Appointments must be made in advance at https://lhi.care/covidtesting; 165 appointments are available each day for all ages. Those being tested are reminded to wear a mask.

The site is operated by the State of California and OptumServe, in partnership with Riverside County. All residents are encouraged to get tested to help public health officials identify cases and ultimately slow the spread of the virus by more effectively isolating those who are COVID‑positive.

Testing is for everyone, regardless of immigration status, insurance, or whether one has symptoms or not. There is no charge to the individual.

Testing, however, is a snapshot in time. A test result is only from the point of time one got tested and the virus could be incubating. The virus can still be contracted from people who are COVID‑positive and may not know it. As the hospitals are under immense strain, it is important everyone keep their guard up and follow the public health requirements. "With the rapid spread of coronavirus, it is important to have testing closer and widely available in our communities to slow the spread of this virus," said County Supervisor V. Manuel Perez.

In addition to this temporary testing location, testing sites are at the Riverside County Fairgrounds in Indio, and state-operated testing sites at the Palm Springs Convention Center and in Desert Hot Springs. Riverside County residents are also getting tested at pharmacies, community health centers, nonprofit health clinics, hospitals, private testing sites and urgent cares.

To view all county testing locations and make an appointment visit https://gettested.ruhealth.org/.