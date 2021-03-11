Mobile vaccine clinic being held at Coachella Valley High School, open to public

News Headlines

A mobile vaccine clinic is being held on Thursday at Coachella Valley High School. The COVID-19 vaccination event will go from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is open to the public.

While you don’t need an appointment, you will be asked to provide proof of eligibility under current county vaccine guidelines.

The event is a joint effort on behalf of Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz, Rite Aid Pharmacies, the Desert Healthcare District and Foundation, and the Coachella Valley Unified School District.

Coachella Valley High School 83800 Airport Blvd Thermal, CA 92274

All three of our local school districts have started the process of offering vaccines to staff members at various locations.