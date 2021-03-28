Man who killed Beaumont boy nearly 24 years ago dies from brain cancer

News Headlines

The convicted serial killer who confessed to killing 10-year-old Anthony Martinez of Beaumont nearly 24 years ago, died Sunday at a hospital outside federal death row in Terra Haute, Indiana.

Joseph Edward Duncan had been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer.

He had been awaiting his execution after being convicted on murder charges by a federal jury in 2008 in Idaho.

In April 2011, Duncan was returned to Riverside County and pled guilty to the murder of Anthony Martinez and was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

On April 19, 1997, a park ranger found Anthony’s body among rocks in Berdoo Canyon, about two miles north of Dillion Road in the Indio Hills area.