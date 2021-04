News Headlines

Firefighters are working to contain a car fire in Thermal. According to authorities, the fire has now spread to multiple vehicles in the area.

The fire was reported in the 64 thousand 800 block of Filmore St. near Avenue 66 just before 9 p.m. Saturday night.

As of Saturday night, no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

