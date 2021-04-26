Family reacts to shooting at a home near Desert Hot Springs

News Headlines

One person was hospitalized and police were on the scene of a shooting near Desert Hot Springs Monday morning.

Riverside County Sheriffs Deputies were called to the the city's southeast side to a home on the 15800 block of Avenida Florencita near Camino Aventura at 6:14 a.m.

"One of my family members told me to come check on my grandmother thats when they told me it was a shooting at the house," said Johnathan Thomas.

Johnathan Thomas reacted quickly after he heard shots were fired at his grandmother’s house near Desert Hot Springs.

"I would not expect for that to happen but I wouldn’t know its old people in this house," said Thomas.

Riverside County Sheriff deputies taped off this residential block Monday morning as they investigate a home shooting. One person was shot. Investigators said the suspect was taken into custody.

“It’s good they caught him," said Thomas. "He didn’t run cause if he would have ran he would have been dead himself.”



Deputies haven’t released any names or identities of the people involved. But Thomas said the woman who was shot was living at this home and taking care of his grandmother.

“I would never expect to be fire arm there’s nothing to be older people in there," said Thomas. "Just my grandmother and my uncle and my other family member that got shot.”

