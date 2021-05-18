Gene Autry Trail closed once again due to winds, poor visibility

News Headlines

Update 8:55 p.m. Wednesday

N Gene Autry has been closed from Via Escuela to Interstate 10 once again due to blowing sand and poor visibility, police announced.

According to our First Alert Weather team, expect gusts between 35-50 MPH in the wind-prone spots around the desert (Desert Hot Springs, Thousand Palms, etc.) tonight through Friday evening.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of the Coachella Valley through 11:00 p.m. Friday. A First Alert Weather Alert Day has also been called for the Coachella Valley due to winds.

The First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor and track the impactful winds, potentially extending the First Alert Weather Alert Day into Friday night. Check back for updates.

Updated 8:15 a.m. Wednesday

Palm Springs Police reopened Gene Autry Trail to traffic through the Whitewater Wash Wednesday morning sending out the notice at 8:08 a.m. The normally-busy traffic artery had been closed for days due to blowing winds and drifting sand on the roadway. The reopening means all three major roads through the Whitewater Wash, in and out of the city, are now open again.

Update as of 6:00 p.m. Tuesday

Officials announced Gene Autry Trail will remain closed near the I-10 exit heading in and out of Palm Springs for the remainder of the night due to its conditions.

Crews will reexamine the road Wednesday morning before deciding whether to reopen it.

As First Alert Meteorlogist Taban Sharifi mention in Tuesday's newscast, expect gusts of 35-50 MPH in the wind-prone spots around the desert (Desert Hot Springs, Thousand Palms, etc.) Tuesday night, Wednesday and into Thursday.

Indian Canyon Drive remains open at this time.

Original Report - 6:00 a.m.

As of Tuesday morning at 6 a.m., Gene Autry remains closed at the wash due to ongoing windy conditions and poor visibility. Indian Canyon and Vista Chino are open.

Drivers are advised to drive cautiously throughout the valley as wind gusts 30-40 MPH can be expected throughout the region.

The Palm Springs Police Dept. plans to reevaluate conditions throughout the morning.

