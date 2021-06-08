A lot of excitement and confusion for Coachella Valley residents as the state is set to return closer to normal in one week

News Headlines

June 15th is the date many California residents have fixated on as much of the state is expected to return to usual operations. "Beginning June 15, all sectors listed in the current Blueprint Activities and Business Tiers Chart may return to usual operations (with the limited exceptions noted below for Mega Events) based on the following general public health recommendations," is stated by the California Department of Public Health. Those recommendations can be found here.

