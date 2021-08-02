Changes students and parents can expect on campuses as COVID-19 cases rise

News Headlines

Students across the valley are gearing up to return to school. While the majority are returning in-person, a lot of things will once again look different on local campuses.

“We’re just very excited about getting kids back on campus. That’s the number one thing,” said Mark Arnold, Executive Director, Student Learning, PSUSD.

With COVID-19 cases rising, school officials explain certain protective measures will remain in place for the time being.

“Kids and staff will be wearing masks indoors,” said Arnold.

All three districts will be abiding by the latest state guidance that requires all students and educational staff members to wear masks indoors.

“If they came to school and say they forgot one, we do have supplies for students,” said Jordan Aquino, Assistant Superintendent, DSUSD.

Students will not, however, need face coverings when outside during lunch or recess, for now.

Many students will also notice an increase in hand washing or sanitizing stations throughout campuses.

“We actually purchased about two years of supplies for all the principals, so the principals are well stocked,” added Aquino.

Some parts of school campuses will still have plexiglass in place as well. “[Plexiglass] is still available if a parent requests that or if a teacher requests that,” said Arnold.

All three districts say they’ll continue with increased sanitizing procedures. And while vaccines are not a requirement to return to school this fall, officials in our local districts say it’s essential to keep your child home if they are not feeling well.

“If we see a child that has symptoms when they come to school, we still have our 'cares rooms’ that are available to move students to, to have a safe place for them,” said Arnold.

Officials are also urging parents to monitor communication from schools as the county continues to evaluate the threat of COVID-19 variants locally.