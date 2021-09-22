Coachella Valley college students react to COVID-19 vaccine mandate

News Headlines

With the Fall semester underway, College of the Desert campuses are bustling with students who have been eager to return to in-person learning after more than a year of shutdowns.

Currently, students and staff who want to attend face-to-face instruction or on-campus activities are not required to show proof they are vaccinated against the coronavirus.

However, the policy is set to change for the 2022 Spring semester following a vote late last week by the Board of Trustees.

The school issued a statement on its website explaining its decision, while noting a nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths driven by the highly contagious Delta variant.

Board Chair Aurora Wilson said, “throughout the pandemic, we have prioritized the safety and well-being of our employees and students. As we increase the number of people accessing our facilities, the Board believes it is important to embrace a comprehensive strategy that includes proactive measures to reduce the possibility of the transmission of COVID-19 on our campuses.”

Students and school employees over the age of 12 must submit proof of vaccination by January 31, 2022, which marks the beginning of the Spring semester.

College of the Desert said it is still working to develop a system for checking proof of vaccination and testing results for those who qualify for an exemption.

It also said it is partnering with Borrego Health to provide weekly vaccination clinics and PCR testing during the Fall semester, both of which will be free of charge.

