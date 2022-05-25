Congressman Ruiz, EPA officials discuss clean water access at Oasis Mobile Home Park

It's been an ongoing battle for thousands of Coachella Valley residents across more than 100 mobile home parks to get safe drinking water.

On Wednesday, Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz, along with the Environmental Protection Agency, visited the Oasis Mobile Home Park in Thermal.

Ruiz and the EPA's regional Administrator, Martha Guzman, met with residents to discuss clean water access in the Eastern Coachella Valley.

The water in these areas contain high-toxic levels of arsenic, which is very dangerous to drink. In large amounts, the arsenic can causes several health impacts including cancer.

“We’re working on immediate intermediate solutions like point of use treatment to put within their homes as we look on the long term infrastructure solution to connect them to get that centralized treatment,” Guzman said.

Congressman Ruiz has also introduced a bill to ensure the EPA can provide emergency water and resources to these areas. He also highlighted a $2.7 million budget to install water lines to different trailer park communities.

