College of the Desert set to provide update to ongoing ‘computer network disruption’

College of the Desert students and staff are expected to receive an update regarding the ongoing 'network disruption' Thursday at noon.

News Channel 3, has been following the event since it first happened early July. College of the Desert administration told Jennifer Franco, the FBI had been contacted. You can read the entire story here.

Staff and student email accounts have been comprised, along with access to the internet. Phone lines and school servers are also down.

The college was also a victim to a malware attack back in 2020. You can read more on that story here.

