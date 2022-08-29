Skip to Content
Crime prevention program in Palm Desert for homes and businesses

The Riverside County Department is increasing its marketing for its Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) program. This program will allow residents to understand how to utilize the awareness of their environment to help prevent crimes. This program should help reduce the fear and incidence of crime and improve the quality of life.

A Certified Palm Desert Sheriff Personnel will inspect homes to work together with the community to reduce crime opportunities. The examination will consist of the review of locks, lighting, shrubbery and landscaping, windows, and alarm systems. Suggestions made may not guarantee the prevention of criminal activity. For more information and to apply for this program, go to the city's website and fill out the form.

"There has been a slight increase in burglaries within the Palm Desert Country Club in the past few months, as with all areas within the county," said Sergeant Brandi Swan. We would remind the community members to keep all doors and windows locked, increase lighting around their houses, install surveillance cameras, keep their garage doors closed and locked, and be vigilant of their surroundings. 

