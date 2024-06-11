Annual Idyllwild Arts “Jazz in the Pines” returns June 30 – July 13

Idyllwild Arts Academy announces the return of its annual famed series and fundraiser "Jazz in the Pines", marking its 30th and final year of inspiring jazz performances and programming.

The two-week-long event will include a headlining performances by the legendary John Daversa & his Big Band featuring the Grammy Award-nominated album "Kaleidoscope Eyes: Music of the Beatles", Dr. Marshall Hawkins Seahawk Mojo: "A Tribute to Bob Boss", Harry Pickens, Euphoria Brass Band, The Rose Colella Quartet, The Idyllwild Arts Jazz Faculty Big Band, Idyllwild Arts All-Star Student Jazz Combo, and more.

The festival will run from June 30 to July 13, taking place on the art school's 250-acre campus. Performances will occur on concert stages on The Idyllwild Arts campus including William M. Lowman Hall, Holmes Amphitheatre and Stephens Recital Hall. Two special events will be featured off the mountain, at The Merc in Temecula, CA.

The 30th and final year of Jazz in the Pines will be dedicated to the memory of jazz guitar giant, Bob Boss.

Since its inception in 1994, Idyllwild Arts has brought legendary jazz giants from across the U.S. to perform for eager audiences and most recently, to work alongside the young jazz enthusiasts of The Jazz In the Pines Student Clinic.

Jazz in the Pines is curated by festival co-founder Dr. Marshall Hawkins, the legendary bassist and beloved teacher, along with Rose Colella, a revered New York Times-featured jazz vocalist. The life & career of Dr. Marshall Hawkins - who has played with jazz giants from Miles Davis to Shirley Horn and Roberta Flack - has been and continues to be a cornerstone for jazz at Idyllwild Arts from founding the Academy’s Jazz Program in 1986 to curating performances that have attracted thousands of music lovers to the mountain town over the years.

“The 30th Anniversary will mark the conclusion of the festival but we pass the torch on to the educators and performers of The Jazz In the Pines Student Clinic as they continue on,” says President of the Idyllwild Arts Foundation, Pamela Jordan: “We are forever indebted to the talented Dr. Hawkins for his vision, his love for his students, and his generosity to our community.”

Idyllwild Arts asks guests to consider a donation during the final festival year to support student scholarships.

Click here to purchase individual tickets or an all-access pass, to make a donation, or for more information on the event.