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Locals say winds this season are worst they’ve seen

KESQ
By
New
Published 7:36 AM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - News Channel 3 has issued a First Alert Weather Alert until 11 a.m. due to high winds. The winds causing disruptions at the Stagecoach Music Festival last night. Some locals, like Richard Galindo, whose lived in the area for15 years says this is the worst he's ever seen it.

"It can be very irritating to your eyes if you wear contacts lenses such as I do," he goes to say.

Daniel Mulchahey, whose lived in the area for 30 year says he feels bad for festivalgoers.

"Some of them come from all over the world and to put up with this kind of weather, it's just unfortunate that far worse I've seen," he says.

Longtime festival goers say bandanas, extra hydration, and layered clothing are a must.

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Daniella Lake

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