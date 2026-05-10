Earthquake swarm near Brawley serves as reminder for Coachella Valley residents to prepare

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) - A series of earthquakes near Brawley over the weekend is serving as a reminder for Coachella Valley residents to review their emergency plans and supplies.

The U.S. Geological Survey said at least 350 minor quakes have struck in Imperial County near Brawley since Saturday.

Mitch Brown, president of the Coachella Valley Disaster Preparedness Network (CVDPN), said the recent activity prompted him to check his own emergency supplies.

"It's a great reminder that we all need to get prepared and stay prepared," Brown said. "I started going back through my go bag, and making sure I didn't have anything expired."

Brown said residents should review their emergency kits at least once a year and keep essential supplies in one accessible location.

"A lot of people don't realize how important an AM radio is. A battery operated radio," Brown said. "That's where you're going to get your information."

He also recommends keeping flashlights, headlamps, extra glasses and tools like pry bars in emergency kits.

With desert temperatures climbing, Brown emphasized the importance of storing enough water.

"Two gallons per day per person for about two weeks," Brown said. "That's 28 gallons per person. It's a lot of water. Takes a little time, but you can store it."

Brown also said families should create emergency plans ahead of time, especially for children, pets and elderly relatives.

“Meet your neighbors now,” Brown said. “They’re going to be your help, and you’re hopefully going to help them as well.”

He said Mother’s Day could even serve as an opportunity for families to build emergency kits together.

“It’s an interactive gift," Brown said. "You can do it together.”

Stay with News Channel 3 for the full report at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.