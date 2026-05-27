Indio Planning Commission to weigh controversial ‘Oasis at Indio’ project

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - After months of community debate, environmental review and public outreach the proposed "Oasis at Indio" development is set to go before the Indio Planning Commission Wednesday night for a major vote on the project’s future.

Commissioners are expected to review and make recommendations to the City Council on several key components tied to the massive mixed-use proposal, including the project’s environmental impact report, CEQA findings, statement of overriding considerations and more.

According to the developer BH Properties website, preliminary plans show it could include up to 3,000 residential units, retail space and nearly 1,806,000 square feet of industrial space.

The proposal has generated significant public attention in recent months.

Check Out: Residents sound alarm on proposed industrial space in North Indio

Last week, developers hosted a community open house aimed at answering questions and addressing concerns from residents.

Check Out: Developers host open house on proposed ‘Oasis at Indio’ project

Community members have voiced concerns over traffic congestion, warehouse expansion, air quality, greenhouse gas emissions and noise impacts tied to the project.

City documents acknowledge some environmental impacts tied to the development would remain “significant and unavoidable,” including impacts related to air quality and greenhouse gas emissions.

Despite those concerns, city staff is recommending the planning commission move the project forward to the city council.

According to the staff report, the project could generate more than 1,200 permanent jobs and millions of dollars in annual tax revenue for the city.

The proposed development agreement also includes several community benefit commitments from developer BH Properties, including affordable housing units, a three-acre park, contributions toward the Monroe Street/I-10 interchange project and space for a possible future police substation.

Wednesday night’s meeting marks one of the most significant public hearings so far in the project approval process.

If recommended by the planning commission, the proposal would still require final approval from the Indio City Council.

Stay with us as News Channel 3's Shay Lawson attends the meeting at 6 p.m.