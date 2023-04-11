Sentencing date set for developer in Palm Springs city hall bribery case

New developments in a bribery case involving former Palm Springs Mayor Steve Pougnet that dates back more than a decade.

Court records show that all but one charge against developer Richard Meaney were dropped at a hearing on March 24.

Meaney was facing 11 charges tied to the Palm Springs corruption case.

The judge set a November court date for sentencing, which means that Meaney pleaded guilty to that one charge.

Meaney and developer John Wessman were accused of paying Pougnet at least $375,000 to buy votes and influence projects in Palm Springs between 2012 and 2014 including the Kimpton hotel and the surrounding downtown re-development project.

We have reached out to the District Attorney's office and Meaney's attorney for comment.

