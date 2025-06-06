Jury deliberations begin in trial of developer accused of bribing ex-Palm Springs mayor

BANNING, Calif. (KESQ) - The jury has begun deliberations in the high-profile bribery trial of Palm Springs developer John Wessman.

Closing arguments wrapped up Friday morning.

Wessman faces nine counts of bribery and one count of conspiracy. He is accused of paying former Palm Springs Mayor Steve Pougnet more than $200,000 to secure city support for downtown redevelopment projects between 2012 and 2014.

Pougnet and developer Richard Meaney have both pleaded guilty to charges related to this case.

Prosecutors call it a case of backroom deals and political corruption, saying Wessman and Meaney used cash and influence to buy the mayor’s vote, but the defense argues those payments were legal.

Wessman followed the rules during tough economic times.

News Channel 3's Garrett Hottle will have the latest from court today starting at 4 p.m.