Indian Canyon, Gene Autry, & Vista Chino reopen after flooding

Update: 1:30 p.m.

N Indian Canyon has been reopened to all traffic.

As we reported this morning, Vista Chino and Gene Autry are open as well.

Update: North Gene Autry Trail is open again as of 9:24 a.m. Wednesday from Interstate 10 to Via Escuela. It was closed for flooding in the Whitewater Wash.

Indian Canyon remains shut down between Tramview and the Palm Springs Train station Wednesday.

Vista Chino was closed to all traffic overnight from Gene Autry to Cathedral City limits but reopened shortly after 7:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Elsewhere, the storm has caused a flash flood warning for the burn scar areas of Riverside and San Bernardino. The warning expired at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Details: Latest evacuation notices for Apple / El Dorado burn scar areas

It has also caused major debris flows in the Cherry Valley area.

This water went from 4-6 inches to more than a foot, with branches, stumps and rocks in about a minute. Turn Around, Don’t Drown! Do not go around road barriers.@RivCoNow @RSO @CALFIRERRU #CAwx pic.twitter.com/mJ610o23Z6 — RivCoReady (@RivCoReady) December 14, 2021

