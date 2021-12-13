Mandatory evacuation order for El Dorado burn scar, evacuation warning for Apple burn scar as major storm nears

Evacuation orders and warnings have been issued for the mountain burn scar areas as a major storm system approaches.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department has issued a mandatory evacuation order for the community in the El Dorado burn scar area. This will include the communities of Oak Glen, Seven Oaks, Angelus Oaks, Mountain Home Village, parts of Yucaipa, and a small portion of north Fontana

Evacuation map (Click for an interactive map with latest orders)

Evacuation centers are set up at Redlands East Valley High School (For Yucaipa Area) at 31000 E Colton Avenue and at the Jessie Turner Community Center at 15556 Summit Avenue (For Fontana area).

Riverside County also issued an evacuation warning for the Apple/El Dorado Burn Scar area. This includes Marshall C, Mias A, Potrero A, and Noble A zones of the Apple/El Dorado Burn scar.

The two areas were ravaged by major wildfires last year, making them especially susceptible to mudslides/debris flow during a storm.

The upcoming storm has triggered a First Alert Weather Alert for Tuesday.

A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect from 6 am to 9 pm on Tuesday throughout the Inland Empire all the way to the coast, with special concern around the El Dorado Fire burn scar.

A Winter Storm Warning for our local mountains begins at 4am Tuesday, along with High Wind Warnings for the higher elevations as well.

6" to 8" of snow is expected in our mountain communities, so travel will require chains.

Heaviest rain is likely between 10am and 2pm tomorrow.

