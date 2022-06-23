PSPD: Gene Autry Trail closed through Wash due to critical injury crash

Palm Springs Police closed North Gene Autry Trail through the Whitewater wash Thursday morning due to a traffic collision and investigation.

A statement from the department said the closure was between Interstate 10 and Via Escuela and involved a head-on collision with significant injuries.

Police spokesman William Hutchinson said at least one person suffered critical injuries in the collision shortly before 7:30 a.m.

Motorists were advised to use an alternate route to avoid delays. Both Vista Chino and Indian Canyon Drive were open and detour options.

Hutchinson said the department's major accident investigation team was on the scene and the road was expected to remain closed for some time.

