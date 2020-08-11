Shortage of high school football officials continues to be problem, hurting local sports community

Local News Video

"I still love it, missing it right now. I think once somebody tries it, they find that they do have a passion for it, and will really like it," said Rick Sherwood.

Rick Sherwood has been officiating high school sports in the Coachella Valley for over 40 years. Like Sherwood, most referees are from the baby-boomer generation. Each year, more and more retire, with nobody to take their place.

"Each year has become worse and worse. We now have to change games almost every week," Sherwood said.

"Sometimes, if you get caught up playing a Saturday game and maybe have a Thursday game scheduled, I don't think that is the best situation, just from the standpoint of how hard it is for a football player to heal," said Xavier Prep Head Football Coach James Dockery.

Not only does the Coachella Valley Football Officials Association have to change games, but the officiating teams on each game have, in some cases, had to be cut down.

"The more eyes the better. I mean, football is a really fast game with so many different moving parts, you know, you've got so much going on up front with the offensive and defensive linemen. You have a lot of holding and wrestling going on with the corners and receivers, you got the running backs, I mean there's just so much stuff going on, on the football field at one given time so the more referees the better," Dockery said.

Sherwood says he believes the reason the younger generation has been apprehensive to start officiating is because of the criticism that comes with the job. He says it's important to have thick skin, but that the joy and camaraderie makes it all worth it.

"Officiating allows you to come right back and give something back to the sport that you love, and the friends you develop are now going to be lifelong friends, because in my case, 40 years, that's much more than a player's going to play the sport."

"Everyone who has joined us and stayed with us has said, 'I wish I'd done this sooner,'" said Sherwood.

BECOME AN OFFICIAL, HELP THE LOCAL COMMUNITY

The need for football officials is greater now more than ever. With the start of the season pushed back to January now, the CVFOA is hoping to recruit more officials by then.

Training for new officials is expected to start in November.

If you're interested in becoming a football official submit this form on the CVFOA's website.