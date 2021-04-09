Deadly deputy-involved shooting near Whitewater; WB I-10 fully reopened after hours-long closure

Top Stories

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deputy-involved shooting.

The incident started at around 8:45 a.m. near Whitewater Canyon Road and Whitewater Cutoff. Authorities said a Riverside County Sheriff's deputy shot and killed a man who charged at them with a tire iron.

Police were seen struggling with someone in the center divide, according to witnesses.

Sgt. Lionel Murphy told reporters at the scene that the deputy responded to the area on a report that a man was throwing rocks at vehicles, and the deputy saw the suspect smashing the window of a parked car with a tire iron.

The deputy ordered the man to drop the tire iron, but he instead

walked toward I-10 and onto the interstate, Murphy said.

The deputy again ordered the man to drop the tire iron on the interstate, but the man instead charged the deputy, wielding the tire iron, Murphy said. The deputy then fired an undisclosed number of gunshots at the man, striking him, the sergeant said.

The deputy, whose name was withheld, wasn't hurt, Murphy said

The investigation into the shooting lasted several hours, with the westbound side of the I-10 shut down throughout the process.

Traffic was heavily impacted on the I-10 and even going into Palm Springs.

All lanes were back open by 4:40 p.m., however, expect traffic delays to continue for a bit longer due to the back-up.

