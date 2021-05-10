Live: Details of the $100 billion ‘California Comeback Plan’ as Newsom outlines economic recovery strategy

Top Stories

Saying "California will roar back from this pandemic," Governor Gavin Newsom's office announced that the state's leader would be unveiling details of an economic recovery package this week. Late Monday morning, Newsom tweeted that "2 out of every 3 Californians will now benefit from a stimulus check of at least $600. And families with kids will now get an additional $500."

The economic recovery package, estimated at $100 billion, is the biggest in the state's history, the Governor's office announced.

"We will take on our most persistent challenges - and start with immediate, direct relief to Californians," read a tweet from Newsom's office.

California will be sending out a round of stimulus checks in the coming weeks. The financial assistance is for families and individuals who qualify. It’s called the “Golden State Stimulus” payment and it's essentially a one-time $600 or $1,200 payment per tax return.

The stimulus aims to support low-income Californians and help those facing a hardship due to COVID-19.

How do you know if you’re eligible?

For most Californians who do qualify, the good news is you don’t need to do anything to receive the payment other than file your 2020 taxes. The payments are scheduled and issued twice a month after eligible 2020 tax returns are processed. Some individuals might have already received the payments via direct deposit or a check in the mail.

You can find more information on eligibility and the timeline for receiving the stimulus payment HERE.