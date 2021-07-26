Rain brings on outages across Coachella Valley

Top Stories

Southern California Edison's (SCE) website is showing outages across Coachella Valley. A majority of them are in the Palm Springs area.

The website currently shows outages in the Palm Springs area as of 10 a.m. near :

W. Vista Chino due to storm conditions. 1406 people impacted. The estimated restoration is 3:30 PM.

N. Cauhuilla Road. Cause beimg determined. 754 people impacted. No time frame on restoration.

S. Grenfall Road. The cause is still being determined. 261 people are impacted. No time frame on restoration.

You can view a map of more outages on the Edison website.

Edison is advising those who come across a downed power line that is touching the water to steer clear.

https://twitter.com/SCE/status/1419701996886581248

A transformer explosion in Cathedral City has also closed down a neighborhood street as firefighters wait for repairs.

There is a road closure on Baristo Road and Avenida el Pueblo where the transformer exploded.

News Channel 3 arrived at the scene this morning where Cathedral City firefighters had closed the road down.

Southern California Edison, to who the powerlines belong to was not at the scene yet.

Bernardo Diaz, a local resident told News Channel 3 firefighters told him they couldn't do anything until Edison showed up. Diaz also said he was told Edison was busy with other calls this morning as well. Diaz said he saw the moment the transformer was on fire.

"I thought someone was welding out here because of the reflection and arcing. But then I look back there and there were the lines in what appeared to be arcing on fire," said Diaz