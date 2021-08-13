Splash House makes a comeback

Top Stories

The highly anticipated event Splash House begins Friday at the Palm Springs Air Museum with thousands of people expected to attend the weekend-long event.

On Friday, the Air Museum will host three different electronic dance music (EDM) artists to kick off the weekend.

Margaritaville Resort, The Saguaro, and Renaissance Hotels in Palm Springs will host several other EDM artists on Saturday and Sunday.

If you don't have a COVID-19 test taken within the last 72-hours or have been vaccinated as of two weeks now, don't expect to get your foot in the door.

Those attending will need to show a physical, digital, or photo of their vaccination card before entering. A negative COVID-19 test will need to be shown if an attendee isn't vaccinated.

Masks will also be required to be worn indoors and on the shuttles, for everyone in attendance.

Next weekend, the event will run again from Friday to Sunday. This will have different artists playing among the same hotels.