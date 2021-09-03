3 Indio families receive new trailer homes after being displaced by fire

Top Stories

Three families are finally in their new homes, nearly a year after being displaced by a fire.

Flames ripped through one trailer home at the Pueblo del Sol Mobile Home Park on Avenue 46 and Clinton Street on September 30, 2020.

The fire then spread to two neighboring homes, completely destroying all three homes and everything inside of them.

Days after the tragic event, the families were told they would be gifted new homes on behalf of the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians.

The dedication ceremony had been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but today the families were finally able to get the keys to their new homes.

They were congratulated by Chairman Darrell Mike of the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians and Indio former Indio Mayor and current City Council Member Glenn Miller.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more on the celebratory event.