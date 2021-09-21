Family of Marine Cpl. Hunter Lopez build lightsaber at Disneyland in honor of fallen hero & avid Star Wars fan
Family and friends recall Marine Corporal Hunter Lopez fondly, and those who knew him best remember just how much he loved Star Wars.
The Indio native loved going to Disneyland since he was a toddler, his interests growing from the spinning teacup ride in his younger years to the life-long passion he had for Star Wars, according to a Disney spokesperson.
“He’d dress up as a Jedi for Halloween, he knew all the movies, all the lines — even the background characters,” his mother Alicia Lopez told Disney representatives in an interview.
His younger brother, Owen, even got his name after "then-5-year-old Hunter asked if he could name the baby 'Uncle Owen' after the Star Wars character Owen Lars."
In 2019, he built a lightsaber at Savi's Workshop in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Before he deployed to Afghanistan, he told his parents he wanted to be buried with that lightsaber.
It's a request that his family wanted to honor. Lopez, 22, was killed in action in the August 26 attack at the Kabul airport. However, his mother said she "just couldn’t find the courage to part with the lightsaber he built.”
A friend of the family helped arrange a special day to help. Hunter Lopez's parents, brother, and sister traveled to Disneyland so that together, they could make a replica. This lightsaber, built by the whole family, would be buried with their loved one.
Disneyland employees worked with a group that supports military and veteran families to show appreciation to the Gold Star family.
“We took the American flag that was flying over Disneyland and quickly had it framed and created a plaque, so we could present it to the family,” said Dan Hughes, Vice President of Security. “I said, ‘Your son’s sacrifice means the world to our country and also to us at Disneyland, and it’s our honor to give you this token of our appreciation.’”
“I said, ‘Your son’s sacrifice means the world to our country and also to us at Disneyland, it’s our honor to give you this token of our appreciation,’” recounted Dan Hughes, vice president of security at Disneyland.
13 glasses of champagne were lined up on a service counter when the Lopez family visited Club 33, in tribute to the 13 lives of American service members that were lost in the attack.
Honoring Hunter Lopez
The Lopez family shared treasured memories with Cpl. Lopez in a touching tribute video during his Celebration of Life on Saturday. Here are some of the images.
You can watch the Celebration of Life ceremony here:
Corporal Hunter Lopez Biography
Stay with News Channel 3 for more updates.
Comments