Meeting tonight to focus on North Shore power outages and ‘plan for community resiliency’

A meeting is planned for Thursday night to address residents of the eastern Coachella Valley community of North Shore. The discussion focuses on the recent extended power outage and emergency preparedness.

Supervisor V. Manuel Perez is inviting people to the meeting to be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the North Shore Community Park in North Shore, 99-480 Avenue 70. Spanish interpretation will be available.

It was an "all-hands-on-deck" cleanup for Imperial Irrigation District after a massive storm cell knocked out the power in late August. Another storm slammed the area in early September. Powerful winds took down 33 power poles along a major transmission line, shutting off the lights for 1,400 customers initially.

Days later, hundreds were still without power. Community outreach to help people included a cooling center as well as emergency food and water distribution. Riverside County officials tell News Channel 3 they were able to help the Galilee Center with a reimbursement request to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for roof repair costs from the storm.







“Riverside County, Imperial Irrigation District, and all our community partners stepped up in a degree we have never seen before to support the community of North Shore when they had no electricity during very high temperatures,” said Supervisor Perez in a statement provided to News Channel 3. “I am proud of our response and this meeting will highlight what went well and hear from the community and address concerns and what can be improved. We will go into what’s feasible, what is within our power and what is not, and where we have funding streams to support these needs. We look forward to meeting with the North Shore community and helping the community be part of our plan for community resiliency.”

Riverside County is continuing to address the impacts of the August 30 thunderstorm. The county recently was able to successfully assist the Galilee Center in its request for reimbursement by the Federal Emergency Management Agency for roof repair costs from the storm.