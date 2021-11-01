Rhino Savanna nears completion ahead of opening day

The Living Desert Zoo and Garden's newest expansion of the Rhino Savanna is near completion as it prepares for its grand opening on November 12.

The exhibit had taken two years of designing, and so far 1.5 years of construction before it's going to finally be open to the public.

Guests will be able to experience not only one African black rhino up close and personal, but two, Jaali and Nia.

The new savanna is four acres where about 12 other species will live alongside the rhinos.

But before the opening next Friday, right now the zoo is working to make sure everything is all set before it begins allowing people to experience the new exhibit.

This includes making sure the rhinos are adapting well to their new home with the weather and trainers.

The zoo is also releasing the other animals into the habitat so they can get accustomed to the environment as well.

Guests who come to the zoo will be able to learn all about the African black rhino, its habitat, and even all the other animals that live in the savanna.

“There’s only about 5,000 of them left in the world and so we want to work to build to the breeding population of rhinos in human care," explains Allen Monroe, President/CEO of Living Desert Zoo and Gardens. "Also talk to our guests about why rhinos are endangered, and what we can do here in southern California to help protect them from going extinct.”

Right now, the Living Desert is an active participant in several conservation initiatives that support black rhinos in Eastern and Southern Africa. It plans to bring all its knowledge to its guests to continue spreading awareness.

The learning experience all starts from the entrance of the savanna once visitors exit from the tunneled entrance into a clear panorama of the four-acre land.

Every single detail of the savannah has been carefully designed to mirror the actual home of the rhino.

At the very end of the exhibit, visitors will be able to experience a rhino up close and personal.

The zoo will be offering feedings and experiences on select days.

Another thing the savanna will be home to is the largest naked mole-rat population in North America. Just under the savanna's entrance tunnel are little windows that peak into the animal's burrows.

Anyone interested in visiting the Rhino Savanna once it opens is advised to purchase tickets online ahead of time.