Desert Hot Springs couple to give children the gift of toys this holiday

Every year Judy and Micael Sullivan create hand-crafted wooden toys to give to children in need during the holiday season.

The toys vary from different vehicles, puzzles, keepsake boxes, and trinkets.

The Sullivans spend several days in the year in their wood workshop designing, cutting, and painting each toy. Judy also goes through each toy to make sure they are safe for children to play with.

"She makes sure there are no little nails sticking out or any slivers or anything that would cut anybody. They’re all California-safe stains and paints," explains Michael Sullivan.

All of this is in the hope to brighten the holidays for children who don't have much.

This year is the 13th year the couple said they have donated their time and effort in giving back to its community this way.

Every year the couple works to build more toys than the last. Last year, they made 1,400 toys, and this year they expect to make 1,500 toys.

These neighborhood heroes have been footing a majority of the bill themselves, spending thousands of dollars, and dedicating themselves to this charity.

To continue their work and help as many kids as they can, the Sullivans are hoping more people can join in on the cause. Whether it's donating funds to help purchase wood and equipment or picking up some toys to take home and paint.

None of the toys produced are sold, each of them is given for free to a child in need.