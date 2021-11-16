Rescued! Cat stuck on pole for hours in Indio neighborhood is now safe

People in an Indio neighborhood watched closely for hours as a cat named Ruth found itself stuck atop a power pole. News Channel 3 is on the scene on Arabia Street and live-streamed the entire rescue online.

The cat's owners watched anxiously as IID and animal control responded to the site. Power has been shut off to the pole where the cat was stuck and trying to climb down. Just before noon, the cat attempted to climb down but was rescued by a worker in a bucket truck.

The cat has been reunited with its owners, who are clearly relieved. One of the owners described Ruth as "very active."