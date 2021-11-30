Expect road closures and detours for the Indian Wells/La Quinta Ironman this weekend

The Ironman 70.3 Indian Wells La Quinta is scheduled for this Sunday, Dec. 5. The race will bring many visitors to the area, however, current residents need to prepare for extra traffic that day.

In weeks leading up to the event, the City of La Quinta and neighboring cities have been putting up signage to remind people of the road closures on race day.

In efforts to help people plan their alternate routes, the City of La Quinta is providing detour maps for different communities and religious organizations in the area. The maps include specific information for each neighborhood and a detour map to get around the event.

Non-residents and visitors are directed to use the general brochure map.

With upcoming road closures, several businesses in the area may likely be affected if their customers don't know the alternate routes to get to them.

In 2018, News Channel 3 reported that road closures caused traffic headaches in areas of the race route. Although, the last race in 2019 did bring fewer traffic disruptions.

