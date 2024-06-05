Tips for cost-effective air conditioning, beating the heat this Summer

Hot summer days are here, and it's that time of year when folks are concerned about the cost of air conditioning.

As temperatures rise well past 100 degrees, a cool space is a must.

According to Dan Cornelius from Dan Only HVAC, it's best to keep your air conditioning at 78 degrees during summer days.

He also suggests that you get your unit regularly inspected, especially the filter and coil.

Home inspections are also a priority. He says cracks in your door, walls, or ceiling can bring in more unwanted hot air than expected.

