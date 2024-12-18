PSP prepares for 40,000 passengers during Holiday travel

The Palm Springs International Airport is prepared for the busy holiday season. Between December 21-26 they expect to see more than 40,000 passengers. The busiest days are anticipated to be Sunday the 22nd, Monday the 23rd, Thursday the 26th, which each day brining in more than 7,300 passengers.

To avoid any stress during holiday travel, PSP recommends arriving to the airport early. If you are checking a bag, arrive 2 hours ahead of departure. If you plan to carry-on, arrive 90 minutes prior to departure.

Parking lots will be opened, including the overflow lot. You might want to consider alternate transportation like a ride share service for ease.

To stay updated on your flight, go to FlyPSP.com. On that site, you can also find TSA wait times and parking lot availability.

