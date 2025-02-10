Bike safety event held for seniors after fatal bike accidents in the Coachella Valley

Reducing accidents and saving lives – that's the goal of a bicycle safety presentation held at a local senior center.

The Joslyn Center, in Palm Desert, hosted the presentation with the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

Attendees had the opportunity to ask questions regarding bike safety and the rules of the road, which deputies were able to answer in the discussion-style event.

Deputies also provided several resources, including safety reminders and booklets from AAA that outline important information for cyclists and motorists.

This comes after two fatal bicycle accidents started the year: one on New Year's Day in Rancho Mirage and another the very next day in Palm Desert.

Stay with News Channel Three to hear from deputies and cyclists on why this information is important for anyone cycling around the Coachella Valley during this busy time of year.