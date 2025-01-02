Bicyclist in critical condition after early morning accident in Palm Desert

An early morning crash in Palm Desert sent a bicyclist to the hospital with major injuries. According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, they got a call just after 6:30 Thursday morning of a crash in the area of Fred Waring Drive and San Pablo Avenue in Palm Desert.



The bicyclist was struck by a vehicle and was taken to a local hospital. Cal Fire says the patient sustained critical injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. The cause of the collision is still under investigation says a Riverside County Sheriff PIO.

The roadway was shut down for several hours for the investigation.