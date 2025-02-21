St. Jude Dream Home: Last day to win Early Bird Prize!

The St. Jude Dream Home in La Quinta is coming along beautifully, and today, February 21st,is the final chance to purchase tickets for your chance to win not only the stunning house but also a special early bird prize!

The early bird prize is a Michael Phelps Legend Series LSX 900 hot tub with cover, courtesy of Master Spas®.

Call 800-535-6748 to reserve your ticket for $100.

Your ticket not only enters you to win the Dream Home but also puts you in the running for the hot tub.

While exciting prizes are involved, the mission behind the St. Jude Dream Home giveaway is to help kids beat cancer.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is at the forefront of the fight against childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Their mission is clear: finding cures, saving children. And families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food.

LaChaka, a St. Jude mom from Memphis, shared the story of how her daughter, Alana, was diagnosed with cancer.

“To hear that your child has cancer…you immediately go into survivor mode,” said LaChaka. “Because of the donors… it’s possible.”

Thanks to St. Jude, Alana is now cancer-free, and LaChaka never had to worry about a single medical bill.

This is just one of many life-changing stories that show how St. Jude is transforming the lives of children and families across the nation.

By reserving your ticket for $100, you’re not just entering for a chance to win—you’re helping St. Jude continue its life-saving work. Your support helps ensure that children, like Alana, receive the care they need, regardless of their family’s ability to pay.

Get your ticket today and make a difference in the fight against childhood cancer. Call 1-800-535-6748 to reserve your chance at winning the Dream Home and early bird prize, while supporting St. Jude’s mission to treat and defeat childhood cancer.