One Class at a Time: Stephanie Sturgeon teaching life-saving skills at Cathedral City High School

Ms. Stephanie Sturgeon, a Career Technical Education teacher at Cathedral City High School, is making a impact by providing her students with life-saving certifications.

Walter Clarke from Walter Clarke Legal Group surprised her with the One Class at a Time Award on Thursday to help further her efforts.

Sturgeon’s students earn certifications like CPR, first aid, and mental health first aid, and now she can help even more students earn those certifications.

With the awarded funds, she plans to help students outside the district’s health academy earn these certifications at no cost.

“I teach the health academy class, but I also teach other students on campus,” said Sturgeon. “One certification is $75 for CPR and first aid. That’s what I will use this for, is to pay for those other students because they don’t get the same funding as the health academy students.”

She’s also thrilled to see her students succeed, with several earning scholarships to top universities. Ms. Sturgeon’s dedication is creating bright futures for her students and her community.