How school administrators keep an eye out for thunderstorm threat as high school football kicks off

THERMAL, Calif. (KESQ) – Friday night lights ... and maybe, lightning?

The Coachella Valley will be seeing more humidity through the weekend and into next week, bringing chances for monsoonal thunderstorms.

According to the National Weather Service, chances remain slight on Friday, with increasing chances through the weekend, and even greater chances early next week (Monday and Tuesday).

Thunderstorms present a challenge for school administrators planning high school sports games and practices already wrestling with high temperatures and humidity. Air temperature and humidity are key parts of wet bulb globe temperature (WBGT), which may delay games on Friday if that measurement surpasses 92.1°F.

Palm Springs Unified School District uses its Perry Weather Monitoring System to look out for lightning strikes, and will alert administrators of any strikes in close proximity of its schools.

With the first week of high school football kicking off in the valley tonight, News Channel 3 is speaking with administrators from Coachella Valley High School to learn more about the protocols in place when lightning is reported in the area.